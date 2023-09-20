UK's 1st Windmill-Made Gin Debuts: Tipplemill London Dry

Tipplemill Distillery has marked its inaugural offering to the United Kingdom with a London Dry Gin made using windmill-generated power.

“I am extremely proud to be launching Tipplemill to the market, the result of a two-year journey,” shared Lily Craven, founder of Tipplemill Distillery, per Gin Magazine.

“I set out to create the best possible gin using wheat grown in harmony with nature on our family farm, taking inspiration from our milling heritage and all that the British countryside has to offer. Dedicated to quality, sustainability and traceability, this meant starting at the very beginning with the core ingredient, the base alcohol spirit.”

Produced in the heart of South Lincolnshire, the gin is crafted from wheat cultivated on the family-run farm. What sets Tipplemill apart is its unique production process — the wheat is ground between the ancient millstones of the U.K.’s oldest operational windmill, effectively making it the only windmill-crafted gin in the U.K.

“Working with nature is central to our process, from using wheat my brother James harvests on our farm, to using the ultimate renewable energy source, the wind, to grind the grain between millstones to produce the wholemeal flour needed to make the base alcohol spirit,” Craven added.

“Tipplemill takes 12 months to produce and we are totally at the beck and call of nature – we have to wait for the crops to grow and the wind to blow.”

Resting at an impressive 44% ABV, the gin’s botanical composition draws inspiration from the elderflowers that grow on the farm’s hedgerows, imparting a distinctive and captivating flavor profile, the brand shared. Also included in the mix are bittersweet citrus, sweet fennel seeds and cassia.

Presented in a bespoke bottle, the design seeks to narrate the distillery’s story with a central depiction of a windmill, an ode to the gin producer’s heritage. To further emphasize its connection to milling, the bottle’s cork stopper is shaped like a millstone.

Tipplemill London Dry Gin, now available through the brand’s website, can be purchased for £44 per 70cl bottle.

Read next:

Sustainable Sips: Top 7 Eco-Friendly Gin Brands Worth Seeking Out

Gray Whale Gin Celebrates Environmental Awareness Month by Launching Sustainable Apparel Collection — With Secret Cocktail Recipes Printed Inside

‘Preserving the Ephemeral Nature of a Season’: Gin Distillery Bottles Up Spring and Summer in Vintage 2022 Expression