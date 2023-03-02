York Gin Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Launch of Much-Awaited Rhubarb Gin - Gin Raiders

On Wednesday, U.K. spirit producer York Gin launched a highly requested rhubarb expression in celebration of its 5th anniversary.

York Gin Rhubarb is a pale pink gin made with juniper, coriander seeds, angelica root, cinnamon bark, orris root, black pepper, grains of paradise and, of course, rhubarb. After distillation, a natural sugar syrup is added to balance the rhubarb’s tartness.

The new spirit is suggested to be paired with ginger ale in a “Rhubarb Gin & Ginger” or with Champaign (prosecco works, too) in a “Rhubarb Gin Fizz.” Elderflower or premium light tonic also makes for a tasty York Gin Rhubarb cocktail — just don’t forget a fresh fruit garnish!

“We’ve taken as our inspiration Yorkshire’s famous Rhubarb Triangle, an area of seven square miles in West Yorkshire (only a few miles from our ancient city) where forced rhubarb is picked by candlelight to protect the delicate stems,” the brand noted. “Deprived of sunlight, it develops an extra sweetness of taste and a deeper pink hue.”

All York Gin spirits are produced at the brand’s small distillery in York, powered by 100% renewable electricity. Each bottle features plastic-free packaging made right in Yorkshire.

York Gin Rhubarb Tasting Notes, Per the Brand

Nose: Tartness of the rhubarb is clear.

Palate: Sweetness and tanginess complement the woody juniper.

Finish: Slightly sweet.

Aftertaste: Short and clean.

York Gin Rhubarb, bottled at 42.5% ABV, is now available to purchase on the distillery’s online shop for £42.00 ($50.19).

