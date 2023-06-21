The World's Best Gins, According to Prestigious 2023 SFWSC

The 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) recently concluded its judging, crowning category winners at the Top Shelf Awards Gala in Las Vegas. With a record-breaking 6,000 entries, the SFWSC solidified its position as the world’s largest and most prestigious spirits competition, Forbes reported.

Established in 2000, the SFWSC serves as a platform for emerging brands to gain acclaim, exposure and recognition within the distribution community. Expert judges blindly taste all spirit entries and award bronze, silver, gold, double gold or platinum medals based on their quality.

Entries that receive gold medals from all judges attain the prestigious double gold status. The highest-performing double gold recipients then progress to the sweepstakes round, where they contend for “Best In Show” and other such honors.

The SFWSC had previously announced its Double Gold Medals in early May, offering a comprehensive list of winners across all spirits categories. This year, there were approximately 1,800 submissions for whisky, making it the category with the highest number of entries. Gin followed closely behind with 577 submissions.

The awards ceremony, held on June 17, celebrated the many outstanding spirits that emerged victorious from the competition. Here, we present the gins which have been deemed among the best in the world, according to the 2023 SFWSC.

The World’s Best Gins, According to The 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Best Overall Gin: Ginny Pig Distillery Botanic Gin (44% ABV)

Best London Dry Gin: Ginny Pig Distillery Botanic Gin (44% ABV)

Best Navy Strength Gin: The Hope Distillery Gindome Mermaid Navy Strength Gin (58.2% ABV)

Best Old Tom Gin: Greenhook Ginsmiths Old Tom Gin (50.05% ABV)

Best Barrel-Aged Gin: Avonak Distillery Distiller’s Reserve Barrel-Aged Gin (47.5% ABV)

Best Flavored Gin: Billy Stitch Distillery Berry Mojito Gin (50% ABV)

Best Genever: Old Dutch Distillers Genever (38% ABV)

Interested in more than just gin? Find the 2023 SFWSC’s best whiskeys here.

