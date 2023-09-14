Silent Pool Purchased By Owner Of Hendrick's Gin

Silent Pool was purchased by William Grant & Sons for an “undisclosed sum,” according to The Drinks Business on Thursday.

The Scottish company known for spirits like The Balvenie, Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s Gin purchased Silent Pool, a brand that was created in 2013. The brand released its first expression of gin in 2015, which featured over 24 botanicals and was meant to encapsulate the surroundings of the Silent Pool, an ancient spring within the heart of Surrey Hills.

Production for the spirit will remain in Surrey Hills, yet William Grant will focus on the brand’s global supply chain and distribution.

“Over the past nine years we have built a distillery that creates a unique product that represents the stunning Surrey Hills location where it is made,” stated the Managing Director of Silent Pool, Ian McCulloch according to The Drinks Business.

McCulloch expressed optimism about the next stage for the gin brand.

“There’s a line on the bottle of Silent Pool Gin that reads ‘Intricately Realized’ — it is a gin which has been realized at every stage with precision, knowledge and exceptional care. Today the brand is one of the leading gins in the UK and is exported to over 30 countries around the world. With William Grant & Sons’ global reach and brand-building expertise, there is no better partner to help drive the next chapter of Silent Pool Gin’s history,” he concluded.

One of the most distinctive qualities of Silent Pool would be the sheer number of botanicals included in the gin, some of which include chamomile, rose, elderflower, Kaffir lime leaf and local honey according to the brand.

In March, Silent Pool celebrated Bhutanese Heritage and sustainability with a Black Juniper Gin.

The team looked for the rarest juniper they could find and ended up choosing the Black Juniper plant from the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

