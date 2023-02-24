Whitley Neill Debuts Two Spring-Inspired Gins, Banana & Guava and Apple & Red Berries

On Thursday, top U.K. gin brand Whitley Neill unveiled two new flavored gins — Banana & Guava and Apple & Red Berries — in celebration of the upcoming warm-weather seasons.

“Launching just in time for the Spring and Summer seasons, our two new distinctive flavours, Apple & Red Berries and Banana & Guava exemplify our commitment to creating the best tasting gins and innovative blends,” shared Johnny Neill, founder of Whitley Neill Gin.

The two gins also debut Whitley Neill’s new bottle design, featuring ornate glass detailing for a “premium, luxury feel,” per the brand. The new bottle design is set to be introduced to the existing Whitley Neill line, replacing the brand’s smooth glass bottling.

Whitley Neill Apple & Red Berries includes a blend of crisp apples and tart red berries and is suggested to be enjoyed with a Mediterranean tonic. Whitley Neill Banana & Guava gin offers a more tropical flavor profile, highlighting two summery fruit favorites. Both of these gins are suggested to be paired with lemonade topped with Prosecco for a fruity take on a Spritz.

“Enjoying Spritzes has become a popular trend, and Whitley Neill’s high quality, flavoured gins lend themselves perfectly to this serve,” Neill added. “Whether it’s to enjoy when entertaining at BBQs, social get togethers, staycations or as an aperitif at home, the new innovative editions will bring a bit of sunshine to gin lovers across the UK.”

Both gins are priced at £28 ($33.47). Whitley Neill Apple & Red Berries is available for online purchase through The Drop Store and Amazon and will be available in Sainsbury’s in April and Asda and Morrison’s in May. Whitley Neill Banana & Guava can be found at Tesco stores and online.

