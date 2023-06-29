Seasonal Strawberry Gin Relaunched by Ohio Distillery

Watershed Distillery announced on Tuesday the relaunch of its beloved seasonal offering, Four Peel Strawberry Gin. Previously available exclusively at the distillery and a limited selection of liquor stores, this summery gin can now be found in Ohio, Georgia and Michigan.

Four Peel Strawberry Gin builds upon the foundation of the brand’s citrus-forward Four Peel Gin. It undergoes an infusion process, incorporating Ohio’s sun-ripened strawberries, harvested at the peak of their freshness.

According to the distillery, the combination of red summer berries and zesty citrus peels creates an unrivaled experience for both cocktails and sipping.

Greg Lehman, Founder and CEO of Watershed Distillery, expressed his excitement for the relaunch, stating: “In celebration of long summer days, we created Four Peel Strawberry Gin. It tastes like summer in a bottle and brings me back to warm, sunny days lounging in my backyard eating berries picked fresh from the garden. But, just like summer, Four Peel Strawberry Gin is only here for a season and when it’s gone, it’s gone!”

Four Peel Strawberry Gin can be found at Watershed Distillery as well as select liquor stores in Ohio, Georgia, Michigan and for online purchase through Wood’s Wholesale, with shipping options to various states where legally permitted. Bottled at 44%-ABV, the seasonal release is priced at around $39.99.

