 Seasonal Strawberry Gin Relaunched by Ohio Distillery
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter to get daily gin deals sent straight to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
Gin

‘Once it’s Gone, it’s Gone!’: Watershed Distillery Relaunches Seasonal Strawberry Gin

Candie GetgenJun 29th, 2023, 9:23 pm

Four Peel Strawberry Gin starts out as Watershed Distillery’s original citrus-forward Four Peel Gin, which is then infused with sun-ripened Ohio strawberries. (Photo: Watershed Distillery)

Watershed Distillery announced on Tuesday the relaunch of its beloved seasonal offering, Four Peel Strawberry Gin. Previously available exclusively at the distillery and a limited selection of liquor stores, this summery gin can now be found in Ohio, Georgia and Michigan.

Four Peel Strawberry Gin builds upon the foundation of the brand’s citrus-forward Four Peel Gin. It undergoes an infusion process, incorporating Ohio’s sun-ripened strawberries, harvested at the peak of their freshness.

According to the distillery, the combination of red summer berries and zesty citrus peels creates an unrivaled experience for both cocktails and sipping.

Related: Watershed Distillery Bourbon Barrel Gin Aggregated Review

Greg Lehman, Founder and CEO of Watershed Distillery, expressed his excitement for the relaunch, stating: “In celebration of long summer days, we created Four Peel Strawberry Gin. It tastes like summer in a bottle and brings me back to warm, sunny days lounging in my backyard eating berries picked fresh from the garden. But, just like summer, Four Peel Strawberry Gin is only here for a season and when it’s gone, it’s gone!”

Four Peel Strawberry Gin can be found at Watershed Distillery as well as select liquor stores in Ohio, Georgia, Michigan and for online purchase through Wood’s Wholesale, with shipping options to various states where legally permitted. Bottled at 44%-ABV, the seasonal release is priced at around $39.99.

Read next:

5 Best Pink Gins to Try This Year

Tiny Tipplers: Study Reveals Hummingbirds Have a Surprising Taste for Alcohol

What Is Modern Gin? Inside the Largest Category of Contemporary Juniper Spirits

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Gin Raiders:

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

You may also like: