‘Best Cocktail in the World’: ChatGPT Makes Gin-Based Drink for VR Experience Bar

Free drinks app DUSK has teamed up with London-based virtual reality experience bar OTHERWORLD to utilise ChatGPT in the creation of the “best cocktail in the world.”

Commenting on the collaboration, CEO and co-founder of DUSK, Sophie Abrahamovitch said: “As AI continues to infiltrate every area of our lives, we had to put it to the test and find out if it was up to mixing a world-class cocktail. After tasting it ourselves and posting online, it became pretty clear that people wanted to try it too, putting their night out in the chatbot’s hands.”

According to The Drinks Business, the AI-generated cocktail — dubbed the Heavenly Sipper — includes a base of gin, absinthe, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Cointreau, two dashes of orange bitters and a splash of sparkling wine. London TV reported that the cocktail is alternatively made with honey syrup, anise bitters, lime juice and an orange twist garnish.

“We teamed up with OTHERWORLD, the perfect partner for cocktails and technology to bring this virtual reality to London,” continued Abrahamovitch. “Clearly, bartenders won’t be replaced any time soon, the aptly named ‘Heavenly Sipper’ is delicious and available completely free via DUSK.”

Additionally, ChatGPT whipped up a non-alcoholic version, which uses sparkling water. Both versions of the Heavenly Sipper drink are available to try for free through the DUSK app, served exclusively at OTHERWORLD Hackney until April 20.

DUSK also asked ChatGPT to comment on why the Heavenly Sipper was so great.

According to London TV, the chatbot replied: “This Heavenly Sipper cocktail contains less than 50 ml of spirit measure, which makes it a lighter but still sophisticated drink that is perfect for those who prefer a more balanced cocktail.”

“It’s a refreshing and flavoursome drink that combines the tartness of lime, the sweetness of honey, and the subtle floral notes of elderflower, with a hint of anise flavour.”

