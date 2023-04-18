Twenty Third Street Distillery Releases 2 New Gins: Tropical and Quattro Juniper - Gin Raiders

Award-winning Australian spirits producer Twenty Third Street Distillery has announced the launch of two new juniper tipples: Tropical Gin and Quattro Juniper Gin. Also joining the launch is a vodka made using pomegranates from the distillery’s own orchard.

Fruit and citrus-forward, Tropical Gin boasts a blend of Australian-grown red juniper, mango, pineapple, passionfruit and finger lime.

Meanwhile, Quattro Juniper Gin, as its name suggests, uses four breeds of juniper: Australian wild juniper, Bulgarian blue juniper, Macedonian wild juniper and Bulgarian red juniper. Also included in the new gin are tasting notes from cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon, lime, coriander and ginkgo leaf.

“There’s something for everyone in our new spirits… our Tropical Gin is the perfect way to experience summer all year round,” shared Head of Marketing and Sales, Chris Illman, per Drinks Trade. “Our Quattro Gin is a juniper lover’s dream, with a punchy and full palate balanced by citrus. It’s our most complex gin yet and creates a completely unique drinking experience.”

“We’re so lucky to have access to some of the best ingredients in Australia at Twenty Third Street Distillery, and our expert team of master distillers use their craftsmanship to turn them into exceptional spirits unlike any other,” Illman added, according to Drinks Trade.

The new gins are available for purchase through Sippify. Quattro Juniper Gin rests at 46% ABV and is priced at $70 per 500ml bottle, while Tropical Gin is priced at $82 per 700ml, 40% ABV bottle.

Twenty Third Street Distillery is a renowned Australian distillery located in Renmark, South Australia. The distillery has won several awards for its Signature Gin, including gold at the World Gin Awards 2020, Gold at the SIP Awards 2020 and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017. The brand’s gin range also includes Violet, Mulberry, Red Citrus and Yuzu gin.

