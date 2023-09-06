‘Some Delightful Neighborhood Spider-Gin’: Tom Holland Recalls Time Ryan Reynolds Almost Ruined His Sobriety Plans by Sending Crate of Gin - Gin Raiders

Tom Holland has disclosed how his quarantine sobriety plans once took an unexpected turn due to a thoughtful yet unexpected gift from fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The surprise delivery ended up being a crate full of Aviation American Gin, Reynold’s own brand, which arrived with a personalized message from the “Deadpool” actor, Pinkvilla reported on Monday.

This surprising gesture was shared by Holland during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2020. During the interview, Holland candidly acknowledged his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction and his decision to temporarily step away from acting to address this issue. He had initially decided to embark on a week-long break from alcohol, aiming to curb his drinking habits, per the report.

However, Holland’s commitment to his alcohol-free week was short-lived. He humorously recounted that on a Monday morning, he received a case of gin from Ryan Reynolds, effectively derailing his plans. This unexpected gift was accompanied by a customized message, reading, “Some delightful neighborhood Spider-Gin, compliments of Ryan.”

“That’s Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man,” Kimmel joked in reply.

Beyond his prominent role as Deadpool, Reynolds is well-known for being the face of Aviation Gin, a collaboration that was initiated by a substantial investment he made in the booze brand in February 2018. Diageo, the globe’s leading spirits producer, later bought Aviation Gin and its parent firm Davos Brands in 2020 for $610 Million.

