This Budget Aldi Gin Is Named Among the Best in the World - Gin Raiders

At the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), an Aldi own-label gin was given a perfect score of 98, deeming it one of the best gins in the world, according to the competition.

The gin, Haysmith’s Ginger & Rhubarb, won Gold Outstanding. Alongside highlighting popular flavors of ginger and rhubarb, Aldi’s gin boasts tasting notes of classic juniper and spiced baked goods.

“Magnificently well-balanced with the full rich flavours of mouth-watering rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper,” the tasting notes detailed.

“Delectably moist on the finish with the glorious pungency of lip-tingling Jamaican ginger cake, heaped with a generous dollop of deliciously tart rhubarb. Superb.”

What makes this gin even more remarkable is the fact that it’s priced at £14.99 ($18.57), meaning Haysmith’s Ginger & Rhubarb is both worthy of your tastebuds and thrifty budget. The award-winning spirit beat Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb & Ginger, which retails for around double the price.

“We are extremely proud to have received the highest possible accolade for our own brand spirits, said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi U.K., per a press release. “Now more than ever, we want to show that low prices don’t mean compromising on quality or taste.”

In late March, Aldi Australia launched its limited-edition Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur. The holiday-inspired tipple tastes of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves, just like the traditional Easter baked good. First debuted in 2021, Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur quickly sold out two years in a row.

