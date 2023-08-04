Simon Cowell Becomes Co-Owner of Miami Gin Business

Simon Cowell, known for his roles as a judge on popular TV shows such as “American Idol,” “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent,” has ventured into the gin business. According to a press release, the entertainment icon is now a co-owner of Harry Blu’s Distillery, a Miami-based gin producer founded in 2019.

“To say he has ‘discerning tastes’ is putting it lightly,” shared Harry Blu’s founder, Harry Blustein. “To get his stamp of approval and have him join the family means the world to us.”

Harry Blu’s Distillery produces small-batch gin made using juniper, elderberry, elderflower, citrus and “several spices from around the world.” Bottled at 41% ABV, the spirit boasts being “talented enough” to be served neat or enjoyed simply over ice.

“I was thrilled when I was asked if I would like to join the Harry Blu brand,” Cowell said, per the release. “The sheer number of awards they have won is a testament to the quality of their product. They are an incredibly dedicated small team with great taste and passion that has built their business. I am excited to be part of the next phase of their growth.”

Beyond its flagship gin, Harry Blu’s produces two vodkas: Miami Vodka and Miami Botanical Vodka.

With Cowell’s brand-building expertise, keen business sense, global reach and commitment to excellence, Harry Blu’s has ambitious plans for expansion, the spirits producer explained. It aims to broaden its product offerings beyond gin and vodka and expand to markets outside Florida.

Harry Blu’s spirits can be purchased both nationally and internationally through the brand’s website and is also available at various retailers across Florida, including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wines & More. A 750ml bottle is priced at $49.99.

In recent celebrity gin news, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan was seen on Sunday mixing up cocktails as part of his ongoing promotion of the latest addition to his spirits brand, Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin.

Read next:

Monthly Roundup: Top 10 Gins Released in July 2023

What Is Gin? A Beginner’s Guide to Juniper Spirits

Fords Gin Launches ‘Music To Drink Martinis To’ in Collaboration With Legendary Record Producers Who Worked With the Gorillaz