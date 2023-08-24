Supreme Court Tackles Dispute Over Purple Gin, ‘Improper Use’ of Raw Spirit

A business dispute centered around purple gin, distilling equipment and 500 liters of allegedly “improperly used” raw spirit has been escalated to Western Australia’s Supreme Court, Business News reported on Thursday.

The turmoil in question has resulted in the recent submission of a formal statement of claim to the Supreme Court of Western Australia on behalf of Bryce Stephen Sceresini. The claim names Obscure Enterprises, Justin David Mackay and the Bonnet Group as defendants.

The initiator of the legal proceedings, Sceresini, the plaintiff, aims to secure court orders that would prohibit Mackay and the Bonnet Group from selling or producing purple-colored gin. He also seeks the return of both distilling equipment and 500 liters of raw spirit, claiming that it was not used properly, according to Business News.

Purple gin is simply defined as any juniper spirit that is colored purple. This style of gin typically acquires its hue through natural sources, such as butterfly pea flowers and fruit, or artificial coloring. Meanwhile, raw spirit refers to base alcohol (usually made from grains) that has not yet undergone the next step in production. For gin, that could mean redistilling the raw spirit with botanicals to flavor it or diluting it with water to achieve the desired alcohol content.

Sceresini’s resolution goes a step further, also urging a permanent court order prohibiting Mackay and the Bonnet Group from selling or producing lychee and lavender-flavored gin.

Insights drawn from documents obtained by Business News illuminate the connection between Sceresini and Mackay within Obscure Enterprises. While Sceresini is a shareholder, Mackay holds the position of sole director. Mackay also holds a fifty percent stake in Bonnet Group, identified as Bonnet Distilling Co. According to the report, the latter received official recognition from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in February 2023.

Additionally, Sceresini’s claims include accusations of the misuse of confidential information by Mackay, which supposedly favored his own distillery endeavors, potentially to the detriment of Obscure Enterprises. In response, Sceresini is also seeking orders that involve Mackay selling his shares in Obscure Enterprises, per Business News.

