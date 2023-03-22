American Rapper Wiz Khalifa Says This New Purple Gin Is 'Smooth AF'

Family-owned wine and spirits company Sovereign Brands has expanded its artisanal gin line for the very first time with the launch of McQueen and The Violet Fog Ultraviolet Edition. The new purple-hued, color-shifting gin sources inspiration from the tropical flavors and colors of Brazil — and American rapper Wiz Khalifa has officially deemed it “smooth AF.”

Ultraviolet Edition is a complex combination of red berries, hibiscus, rose petals, coriander, rosemary, lemongrass, cranberry, blueberry and jasmine. The spirit derives its rich purple color from natural juices and carmine, which help its color shift to a pleasant pink when acidic ingredients are added, such as citrus juice or tonic water.

In a tasting session hosted by McQueen and the Violet Fog, Wiz Khalifa described Ultraviolet Edition as “smooth AF,” while raving about the spirit’s color and bold berry tasting notes.

Like nothing you have ever seen or tasted before. Introducing McQueen and the Violet Fog Ultraviolet Edition – our delicious purple gin flavored with red berries and hibiscus. Sign up to receive news about the rollout: https://t.co/LeIFoQEIYA @wizkhalifa pic.twitter.com/u3OeyD92u6 — McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin (@McQueenVF) March 21, 2023

“Wow… Wait till I bring this around the dips,” Wiz Khalifa said with a shot of Ultraviolet Edition in his hand. “You get the berries jumping off of there.”

“It still got that good citrus ginny,” the rapper continued. “Wow, that’s really good.”

Wiz Khalifa first partnered with Sovereign Brands in 2018. In 2022, the two teamed up for a limited edition Wiz Khalifa bottling of the award-winning Brazillian gin.

Ultraviolet Edition will be available worldwide for purchase at bars, clubs, restaurants and retail locations. Sign up here to be notified as soon as the new expression is available for purchase.

About McQueen and The Violet Fog

Sovereign Brands’ flagship gin, McQueen and The Violet Fog, is produced in Jundiaí, Brazil, and first debuted in 2019. The crystal-clear spirit is made from 21 botanicals sourced from around the world, including pomelo peel, calamansi, lemongrass, jasmine, orris root and African violet.

The gin’s unique name is in reference to both its rare African violet ingredient and a poem by Atticus about a fictional rock band. The last two stanzas of the poem are featured on the back of the bottle.