Craft Spirits Producer Makes 'World's First' Green Tomato Gin

Yva McKerlich, the owner of Scottish craft gin brand The Jaunty Camper, has unveiled a green tomato-based gin inspired by a childhood love of growing vegetables.

The Racy GT Gin is the latest addition to The Jaunty Camper range, and, according to McKerlich, the “world’s first” green tomato gin tastes like “a really tasty alcoholic salad,” Daily Record reported.

The inspiration for the gin came from McKerlich’s memories of the smell of her grandfather’s tomatoes ripening during the summer. She started growing her own tomatoes during lockdown and, although she achieved the scent she loved, she had less ripening than she hoped for. This led her to find a way to use the abundance of fruit, according to Daily Record. Thus, began her quest to create the green tomato gin, which took over a year to develop.

Green tomatoes have a smaller seasonal window than the majority of standard gin botanicals, which limits the amount of fruit that can be sourced. Prior to running out of her current stock, McKerlich plans to make an additional 140 bottles of Racy GT Gin, per Daily Record. Production is then set to resume at the start of the 2023 growing season in September.

The Jaunty Camper range includes a classic dry Jaunty Camper Gin, a sweet and fruity Jammy Damsel Gin and a navy-strength gin, The Feisty Biker.

Bottled at 42% ABV, Racy GT Gin is available to purchase on the Jaunty Camper Gin website, priced at about $50. The vegetal spirit is suggested to be served with a green apple slice and Mediterranean tonic or with a pickle, rosemary sprig and classic tonic.

