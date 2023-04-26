Sam Heughan Announces Release of His Gin While Wearing Kilt

On Wednesday, Scottish actor Sam Heughan officially announced the release date of Wild Scottish Gin, the latest edition to his own liquor brand, Sassenach Spirits. And in his usual charming manner, the “Outlander” star did so while donning a stylish kilt.

First debuted in 2019, Sassenach Spirits is a Scottish spirits brand co-founded by Heughan. It has received positive reception, winning several awards for its whisky, which has been praised for its smooth, rich flavors and sleek packaging design. Joining the brand’s blended scotch is a Double Wood Reposado that was released in 2021 and, now, a gin made from Scottish botanicals.

According to the actor, his gin is made with a blend of botanicals inspired by his hometown, Galloway. Thus, included in the gin is crabapple, rhubarb, toasted oats, heather, pine resin, bramble leaf, blueberry and juniper.

Heughan also shared that Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin “captures the fresh, balanced, and authentic taste of Scotland’s vibrant wild nature.”

A taste of wild Scotland!🌲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 I’m so excited to finally reveal the release date of @SassenachSpirit

Wild Scottish Gin!

JUNE 15 for the US release.

With more markets to follow! The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin perfectly captures the fresh, balanced, and authentic taste of… pic.twitter.com/WyZmACZnqb — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 25, 2023

Heughan first teased his gin in March during an interview with Scottish food and drinks scene podcast Scran. Then, he explained that his gin is balanced and unlike other gins on the market due to its “innovative” distillation method that involves a long botanical steep.

He later joked in the interview that there would be “free gin for everyone” if he were to be the First Minister of Scotland.

Read next:

Edinburgh Gin Cans Up Summer in its Latest Ready-To-Drink Cocktail

7 Iconic Gin Scenes from Movies

Beefeater Gin Owner Pernod Ricard Faces Backlash Over Decision to Continue Exporting Spirits to Russia

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.