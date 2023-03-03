'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan to Add Gin to His Spirits Brand, Following Successful Whiskey, Tequila

In an interview with the Scottish food and drinks scene podcast, Scran, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan discussed his new gin. The soon-to-be-released tipple follows the successful launch of Sassenach Spirits whiskey and tequila.

“Gin was where we started and it’s taken longer for us to get here,” Heughan informed The Scotsman’s Food and Drink Editor, Rosalind Erskine. “I wanted to create a Scottish gin, something that represents where I’m from, represents Scotland.”

“Everything comes from Scotland, all the botanicals.”

According to Heughan, his gin is made with eight different botanicals, including crab apple (for tartness), heather (earthy and herby), toasted oats (provide a creamy texture), blackberry leaves (bundles of flavor), bilberry (similar to a wild blueberry) and juniper (can’t have gin without it!). The other two botanicals were not mentioned, as Heughan couldn’t quite recall them while joking that he “must have had too much gin.”

While Heughan admitted not being too find of juniper, he noted that it was a crucial element to his gin. Amid recipe experimentation, Heighan found that without juniper, the spirit “lacked body.” He also shared that juniper is a key component in cutting through tonic water, gin’s favorite mixer.

According to the “Outlander” star, his spirits brand’s gin is balanced and unlike other gins on the market due to its “innovative” distillation method that involves a long botanical steep.

The gin will be bottled at 42% ABV. According to Heughan, this alcohol content contributes to the spirit’s overall mouthfeel and ability to stand up in a cocktail.

Poised to be released this summer, Heughan is “really really excited” about Sassenach gin.

Read next:

5 Essential Scottish Gins to Add to Your Home Bar

James May Celebrates the ‘Special Relationship’ Between UK and US With Mustard-Flavored Gin

Complete List of Celebrity-Owned Gins

‘Gladiator’ Star Russell Crowe and His ‘Drinking Buddies’ Invest in Irish Gin Company

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.