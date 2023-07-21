Co-Founder of World's 1st Rhino Orphanage Buys Gin Business

On Friday, Pete Richardson, co-founder of the world’s first baby rhino orphanage, took on ownership of The White Rhino Gin Company Ltd and the Urban Rhino gin brand. Amid the acquisition, the spirit producer has unveiled a limited-edition legacy batch of gin, according to Z News Service.

In 2012, Richardson worked in South Africa’s Waterberg area during the rhino poaching crisis. With conservationist Arrie van Deventer, he rescued orphaned baby rhinos, later establishing The Rhino Orphanage, the world’s first purpose-built facility, reported Z News Service. Now in the U.K., Pete remains involved as an active director and connected with the driving force behind Waterberg Rhino U.K., Belinda Chaffer, who lead to his contact with The White Rhino Gin Company owners, per the report.

“When I met Belinda and the owners of the company, it felt like destiny,” Richardson shared, Z News Service shared. “We quickly realised the incredible potential to build a global brand with Urban Rhino gin while supporting the remarkable conservation efforts of both Waterberg Rhino UK and The Rhino Orphanage. I’m thrilled about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Urban Rhino currently produces a London dry gin, distilled at the award-winning In the Welsh Wind distillery in Wales. According to the brand, Urban Rhino London Dry Gin boasts tasting notes from a high juniper content, which is achieved through a low-temperature extended distillation process. Signature serves for the gin include The Ruby Rhino, pairing it with your favorite tonic water and mixing it up in a French 75.

“From our very first conversation, I was struck by Pete’s passion, and his links to rhino conservation made it an easy decision to hand over the business to him and his team,” stated John Heeds, one of the original founders of Urban Rhino, per Z News Service. “We are very proud of what we have achieved so far and couldn’t be more excited about the company’s future, in which myself and our fellow founders are still actively involved.”

As part of the acquisition, Richardson secured a limited stock of gin to create an exclusive and individually numbered legacy batch. These legacy bottles are now available for purchase on the Urban Rhino website, priced at £44.00 ($56.55) per bottle.

Urban Rhino Gin collaborates exclusively with Waterberg Rhino UK to support white rhino conservation in South Africa’s Waterberg Biosphere Reserve. Sales from the gin are used to help preserve the animals and benefit local communities through security, education and social upliftment, per the brand.

