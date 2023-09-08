Prince William Makes Kate Middleton a Gin and Tonic Every Night

A close friend of the royals has revealed that amid the whirlwind of regal duties and parenting, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, finds solace in a nightly gin and tonic.

Balancing her roles as a dedicated mother to her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her demanding responsibilities as a prominent member of the British royal family, Kate’s life is undeniably hectic. The demands on her time have only grown, particularly since she inherited a new title following the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year.

However, when the sun sets and the kids are tucked into their beds, Kate Middleton apparently enjoys a boozy treat from her husband, Prince William. The Mirror reported on Thursday that Prince William often prepares Kate her favorite drink: a classic gin and tonic.

“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” a close friend of the royals informed People. “They look after each other, but in different ways.”

The friend added that while Kate efficiently manages the household and her children’s schedules, Prince William contributes by offering this little evening ritual.

Kate isn’t the only member of the royal family to enjoy a gin-based nightcap, as King Charles himself is said to drink a martini before every dinner. Capitalizing on the king’s juniper affinity, a whole slew of royalty-inspired gin was launched in honor of his coronation in May.

