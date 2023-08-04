Portofino Dry Gin Partners With Family-Run Italian Fabric House

Italian spirit brand Portofino Dry Gin and Milano-based fabric producer Dedar have joined forces for a summertime collaboration that aims to bring together “gin artistry with textile elegance.”

The focal points of this partnership are two spots in the Italian fishing village of Portofino, the very home of Portofino Dry Gin. Dedar’s Summertime fabric will be featured on the terrace of Casa Montefino, the home of Portofino Dry Gin’s botanical garden.

Additionally, the fabric will adorn the outdoor area of the Winterose wine bar at Calata Marconi. Both locations offer the “perfect ambiance” to enjoy Portofino Dry Gin aperitifs paired with local cuisine, the brand shared on social media.

Labeled as “Portofino Dry Gin Fabric by Dedar,” the Italian Riviera-inspired textile features teal stripes on a white base.

Launched in 2019, Portofino Dry Gin was created in homage to Klaus Pudel, the man who helped save the seaside village of Portofino from collapse during World War II. The spirit is made using juniper, lemon, lavender, rosemary, marjoram, sage, iris and rose. Bottled at 43% ABV, this zippy and complexly floral gin can be found for around $59.99.

Dive deeper into Portofino Dry Gin in our interview with the brand’s founders, Ruggero Raymo and Chris Egger.

