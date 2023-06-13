 Police Find Large Bottle of Gin in 'Erratic' Driver's Car
Police Find Half-Empty Bottle of Gin in Car of ‘Erratic’ Driver Who ‘Denied Drinking Several Times’

Candie GetgenJun 13th, 2023, 8:47 pm

Police find a half-empty bottle of gin, a mug of gin and tonic and multiple nip-style booze bottles in the truck of a man who was reportedly seen driving “erratically.” (Photo: Pexels)

On Wednesday, police in Monroe, Connecticut, found a large bottle of gin in the truck of a man who was reportedly driving erratically and “denied drinking several times,” according to The Monroe Sun.

The incident unfolded after the police received an anonymous complaint from a concerned driver who was following the pickup truck on Main Street. The complaint alleged that the vehicle was swerving all over the road.

Acting on this information, officers located the truck and observed its irregular movements, which included crossing the fog line multiple times and decided to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the report, the man repeatedly apologized to the officers, claiming that he suffered from allergies while presenting a strip of Zyrtec pills.

Despite his insistence that he hadn’t consumed any liquor, officers claimed they detected the distinct smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the man. According to the report, they proceeded to search the vehicle and discovered a large, half-empty bottle of gin on the floor behind the driver’s seat, accompanied by two small, partially consumed nip bottles of Yukon Jack and an empty nip bottle of blackberry brandy in the center console. Adding to the evidence, a coffee mug containing a gin and tonic was discovered in the center cup holder, reported The Monroe Sun.

The man’s performance on field sobriety tests fell short of the expected standard, leading to his arrest on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain the proper lane, police said. Furthermore, breath tests conducted at the police station showed blood alcohol levels of 0.117 and 0.113, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08 in Connecticut, per the report.

Following the arrest, he was released on a $500 bond, with a court date set for June 20.

