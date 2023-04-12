Plymouth Gin to Raise Funds for Seagrass Meadow Protection

Notable spirit brand Plymouth Gin has teamed up with the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT) on an “Ocean Edition” bottling of its award-winning gin.

The limited-edition, light blue bottling features a new wave-inspired design and is made from 100% recyclable glass and paper. For every Ocean Edition bottle sold, Plymouth Gin will be donating £1 to the OCT to help raise funds for the charity’s “Blue Meadows” project, which focuses on protecting local seagrass meadows, one of the fastest disappearing habitats on the planet, according to Grocery Trader reporting.

Located in the U.K., the OCT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the ocean’s biodiversity. To promote sustainable ocean practices, it carries out research, manages educational initiatives, and takes part in outreach and advocacy. Moreover, the group runs Plymouth’s National Marine Aquarium, a facility dedicated to preserving and promoting marine life.

“Here at Plymouth Gin, we like our seas clean and our martinis dirty,” shared Sean Harrison, Master Distiller for Plymouth Gin, per Grocery Trader. “We have called the South West home since 1793, and although we’re 230 years old, we believe you’re never too old to make waves.”

“Our distillery is only metres away from the harbour and, naturally, we feel a duty to help protect this most precious of habitats. The donations from our brand-new Ocean Edition bottle will hopefully be a lot more than a drop in the ocean and keep our local seagrass stocks thriving for the next 230 years (and beyond)”.

For an RRP of £26 ($32.47), Ocean Edition Plymouth Gin will be available to purchase at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose, Tesco, Morrisons and Amazon.

About Plymouth Gin

Since 1793, Plymouth Gin has been produced by Black Friars Distillery, the oldest operating gin distillery in England. Unique in style, the spirit is one of the few types of gin that carries a geographical indication, similar to how true tequila can only be made in Tequila, Mexico.

Plymouth Gin is notably juniper-forward with a hint of subtle sweetness and is made using coriander, orange peel, lemon peel, angelica root, orris root and cardamom. Award-winning and situated on a shelf in almost any well-stocked bar, Plymouth Gin is a favorite among cocktail aficionados and fans of juniper spirits.

Read next:

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in March 2023

This New Gin Raises Funds for the Conservation of Endangered Blue Iguanas

‘I’ll Just Take This, Please’: King Charles Drinks Gin During Visit to Food Market, Quickly Declines Tonic Water Chaser

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.