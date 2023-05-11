Full Circle Craft Distillers Brings Philippines Gin to US

Full Circle Craft Distillers, a family-owned company founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Matthew and Laurie Westfall in Calamba, Laguna, has launched its Archipelago gin brand in the U.S.

According to The Spirits Business, its launch through Preiss Imports is a first for a spirits brand from the Philippines.

Full Circle Craft Distillers exports the Archipelago range to over 15 international markets, including the U.K., EU and Asia, and is actively seeking importer and distributor partners in new global markets, per the report. In the Asia Pacific region, Archipelago spirits are available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia.

Archipelago Botanical Gin is the distillery’s flagship gin, made from 28 botanicals, 22 of which are foraged from the Philippines. Ingredients include pomelo, dalandan and mango. Meanwhile, Archipelago Barrel Reserve Gin is rested in new American oak barrels that have a medium-long toast in the Burgundy style.

The brand’s other gins include Black Bamboo and Navy Strength expressions.

Archipelago is the top-selling local craft spirit brand in the Philippines, according to the company, where it is featured on the menus of top five-star hotels, resorts, bars and restaurants. It is also the biggest-selling local craft spirits brand in Philippine duty-free shops.

The company is also developing an agricole-style rum using a rare heirloom sugarcane variety that has not been commercially grown in the Philippines for over a century, according to The Spirits Business.

“Every Archipelago spirit is crafted with precision using the finest, locally sourced ingredients,” Head Distiller Matthew Westfall said, per the report. “We source these botanicals from across our archipelago, from upland farms in the mighty cordilleras in northern Luzon to family plantations in Mindanao. Our aim is to showcase the wondrous array of exotic tropical botanicals that we source from small-scale farmers and share an exquisite taste of the Philippines.”

Find retailers of Archipelago Gin here.

