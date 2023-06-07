This New Gin Celebrates the Terroir of an Iconic Wine-Producing Region in France - Gin Raiders

Inspired by the emblematic landscapes of Languedoc, an iconic wine-producing region situated between the Pyrenees mountains and the Mediterranean Sea in the South of France, a new gin has emerged.

Launched in March, OXXiTAN Gin started its journey with a shepherdess from the hills of Languedoc, who carefully handpicked an array of the region’s characteristic plants. Then, collaborating with acclaimed distiller Philippe Defleur and drawing on the expertise of a centuries-old distillery, OXXiTAN finalized its original gin recipe.

Featured in OXXiTAN’s botanical bill are immortelle, angelica, thyme, chamomile, lemongrass, rosemary, cinnamon, coriander, heather, lemon verbena and juniper berries. Of these 11 ingredients, immortelle truly stands out, imparting soft honeyed notes sourced from its flowers and a peppery hint from its leaves, the brand explained.

OXXiTAN Les Remparts and Littoral

Les Remparts, the brand’s original dry gin, offers honey and pear notes with a hint of genepi, a wormwood-based liqueur popularized in the Alpine regions of Europe. Beyond the palate, floral and mineral scents come through, accompanied by a lengthy, yet subtle cinnamon finish, OXXiTAN shared.

Littoral, OXXiTAN’s second gin, is a citrus-forward expression inspired by the allure of summer and the seaside. The coastal-inspired spirit features the addition of lemon and orange peels to the brand’s original 11-botanical bouquet. According to OXXiTAN, Littoral boasts a fruity and citrusy palate while still preserving the vegetal freshness of each base Mediterranean plant and spice.

OXXiTAN Gin is available in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and can be ordered through international shipment. Each expression rests at 40% ABV, priced an equivalent of around $45 per 500ml bottle. The brand is actively seeking importers worldwide, aiming to share the flavors of its beloved region.

Cocktail Recommendations

If you happen to score a bottle or two of OXXiTAN, the following recipes make for ideal serves.

I Miss France

3cl OXXiTAN Littoral

3cl Red vermouth

7cl Sparkling water

A slice of orange

Languedoc Mule

5cl OXXiTAN Les Remparts

1.5cl Lime juice

1.5cl Sugar syrup

8cl Tonic water

Mint leaves

A slice of lime

