‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Says There’d Be ‘Free Gin for Everyone’ if He Became First Minister

Following the recent announcement of his new gin, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan says that there would be “free gin for everyone” if he were to be the First Minister of Scotland.

This generous promise of complimentary booze was jokingly mentioned in an interview with the Scottish food and drinks scene podcast, Scran, after The Scotsman’s Food and Drink Editor Rosalind Erskine asked Heughan if he would run for First Minister.

“Sure! Why not,” the actor joked. “Yes, I’ll put my hat in the ring. Me and Andy Murray.”

When asked what he’d do as First Minister, Heughan said: “Certainly there’d be a four-day work week. There would be free gin for everyone.”

“And I don’t know if we’d get much done,” he laughed. “But it’d be a damn good time!”

Beyond proposing policies, Heughan shared with Erskine an official sampling of his new gin, set to be released this summer. The gin is made with botanicals sourced from Scotland and comes following the successful launch of Sassenach Spirits tequila and whiskey. According to Heughan, Sassenach Gin is unlike other gins due to its “innovative” distillation method involving a long botanical steep.

In addition to juniper, Heughan’s gin is made using crab apple, heather, toasted oats, blackberry leaves and bilberry.

Read next:

‘Barefoot Contessa’ Host Ina Garten Reveals She’s Never Had a Martini Before — So Stanley Tucci Makes Her One

Complete List of Celebrity-Owned Gins

5 Essential Scottish Gins to Add to Your Home Bar

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.