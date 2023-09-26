New York Drinks More Gin Than Any Other State, Recent Study Reveals - Gin Raiders

Toast (NYSE: TOST), a digital platform tailored for the restaurant industry, has recently presented its Q2 2023 Restaurant Trends Report. Delving into a comprehensive analysis shedding light on the current landscape of the U.S. restaurant industry, Toast revealed that people in New York drink more gin than any other state.

These insights are drawn from aggregated sales data sourced from specific restaurant cohorts across selected U.S. metropolitan areas — all part of the Toast platform. As of June 30, 2023, this platform serves a network of approximately 93,000 restaurant locations.

To grasp alcohol trends in restaurants, Toast examined the popularity of various beverages on their platform across different states. This involved analyzing sales of beer, wine, cider, hard seltzer and an array of spirits, including vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin, rum and brandy. Each state tells a unique story of taste, revealing the ever-evolving narrative of America’s love affair with spirits and libations.

While New Yorkers knock back more gin-based cocktails than the rest of the United States, Toast’s data revealed a slew of other top tipplers.

According to the report, Ohioan diners thirst for hard seltzer, guzzling it down at a staggering 160% more per restaurant location compared to their compatriots in other states. The Buckeye State sets the trend, followed by Massachusetts and Illinois, joining in on this bubbly obsession.

Across the map, tequila takes the spotlight in the states bordering Mexico, with Texas leading the charge, downing 119% more tequila per restaurant location than the average. The likes of Georgia, Arizona and Florida are also aboard the tequila train, embracing the agave spirit in Q2 2023.

In the coastal haven of Massachusetts, wine finds its home, dominating the drink scene with a 72% higher consumption rate per restaurant location than the national average. Florida and Rhode Island also appreciate a good glass of wine, reflecting the allure of the Atlantic’s shimmering waves.

Find Toast’s full report here.

