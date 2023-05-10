 This New Gin Is Designed to be Paired With a Good Book
Candie GetgenMay 10th, 2023, 10:18 am

Debuted on May 9, The Writer’s Gin is a bespoke spirit produced by Australian distillery Archie Rose Distilling Co. (Photo: Archie Rose Distilling Co.)

Introducing a new addition to the world of literature and juniper spirits: The Writer’s Gin, a collaborative effort between Michael Williams, the editor of The Monthly magazine, design company Evi.O Studio and Booktopia, an online bookstore.

Produced by Archie Rose Distilling Co., the Writer’s Gin is an ode to the art of writing and reading and is designed to be savored while enjoying a good book. According to the brand, the gin boasts a flavor profile of Australian peach, native thyme, raspberry and lemon myrtle.

For those who are looking for a complete experience, The Writer’s Gin is also available as a part of the Archie Rose Book Club pack. The pack includes a bottle of The Writer’s Gin, two books handpicked by Williams and a custom-designed bookmark by Evi.O Studio. Additionally, the pack offers the option to upgrade your glassware to a set of Maison Balzac goblets or coupes.

The label design of The Writer’s Gin features a quote from Australian author Helen Garner, which reads, “Every page of writing is the result of a thousand tiny decisions and desperate acts of will.” Garner is best known for her works “Monkey Grip” and “Joe Cinque’s Consolation.”

The Writer’s Gin is set to be launched at a special book club event, which will be hosted by Archie Rose at The Library Bar in the State Library of New South Wales on July 25.

Bottled at 42% ABV, The Writer’s Gin is available for purchase through Archie Rose Distilling Co. and ranges from $89 to $229, depending on the pack you choose.

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

