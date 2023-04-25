Distillery Creates Eurovision 2023 Gin With Charitable Twist

Family-run craft distillery Murphy’s Gin has unveiled a special-edition gin developed to both commemorate Eurovision 2023 and celebrate the growing relationships between the people of Ukraine and Liverpool. And, in support of Ukraine, Murphy’s Gin will donate a portion of the sales from the new gin to a local Ukrainian charity.

Starting its life as Murphy’s Original Gin, Liverpool Dry Gin 2023 Eurovision Ukraine Ltd Edition highlights tasting notes from juniper, lemon, pepper and two special floral botanicals. The theme of this limited-edition spirit is “Love and Peace,” as reflected in the selected florals and the label, with the phrases “All you need is Love” and “Give Peace a Chance.”

“We have included two floral botanicals in the recipe to add very subtle floral notes to compliment the lemon namely, rose petals and lavender which, symbolise ‘love’ and ‘peace’, respectively,” Murphy’s Gin Co-Founder Mark Murphy shared with Explore Liverpool.

The new gin is recommended to be served with a plain tonic or lemonade garnished with a slice of pink grapefruit.

“The Eurovision being hosted in Liverpool is providing amazing opportunities for local business to showcase their products and services on a global stage and ultimately lots of local businesses will benefit from the occasion,” Murphy continued, per Explore Liverpool.

“We thought that it was important to give something back, hence why we will be making a charitable donation to a charity that is helping to supporting Ukraine and its people.”

Only 300 bottles of the limited-edition dry gin will be produced, each featuring a hand-written batch number, date and distiller’s initials.

Bottles can be pre-ordered online at www.murphys-gin.com, with availability for purchase starting from May 1.

