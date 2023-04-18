'Cincinnati Gin Is as Unique as Cincinnati': Molly Wellmann Debuts Gin

Renowned Cincinnati mixologist Molly Wellmann has announced the launch of her very own gin, made in collaboration with Northern Row Brewery & Distillery‘s Five Stories Spirits and Krohn Conservatory.

“I’ve had an idea to bring to Cincinnati a gin using botanicals from Krohn Conservatory for years,” Wellmann wrote on social media.

“After being introduced to Five Stories Distillery’s Flagship Gins, (botanical, London dry, wet hop, and winter gins) they are so good, and knowing the team at Five Stories is as passionate as I am about Cincinnati, I knew they were the ones to Bring this Idea To life!”

Cincinnati Gin is set to be released at the Northern Row Brewery & Distillery at a launch party on April 28.

“Even if Gin is not your spirited cup of tea… I promise you will love this Gin,” Wellmann added. “It’s a light ginger, mandarin forward Gin with a bit of a floral finish!”

Molly Wellmann is a well-known mixologist based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and former owner of Japp’s Since 1879, a bar known for its classic cocktails and vintage atmosphere. Wellmann has won numerous awards for her mixology skills and is recognized for her passion for reviving old-fashioned cocktails and spirits. She is also the author of “Handcrafted Cocktails: The Mixologist’s Guide to Classic Drinks for Morning, Noon & Night,” a collection of over 100 recipes for pre-Prohibition style cocktails.

