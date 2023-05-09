Texas Whiskey Distillery Releases Barrel-Aged Gin

On Tuesday, Texas-based whiskey producer Maverick Distilling released a limited-edition, barrel-aged gin — and only 250 bottles have been made.

“With our Barrel Aged Texas Dry Gin, we wanted to create a spirit that is refreshing and unique to the Lone Star State,” said Maverick Distilling Founder, Dr. Kenneth Maverick. “Gin continues to grow in popularity as people discover that good gin doesn’t taste like bad medicine. We wanted to offer our customers another version of gin and knew that the impressive botanicals that we use for our Texas Dry Gin would evolve into something beautiful with barrel aging.”

Maverick Distilling’s Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Texas Dry Gin is distilled with 17 locally grown Texas ingredients, including rosemary, pecans, bay laurel, grapefruit zest and Mexican mint marigold. Traditional gin botanicals like juniper and coriander are also added to the mix.

After distillation, the spirit is barreled at 120 proof and stored in #3 char white American oak barrels. The barrels, previously used to age Maverick rye whiskey, rest for two years inside the walls of a subterranean bank vault at the distillery.

According to Maverick Distilling, its new barrel-aged gin offers an aroma of spring floral scents mixed with vanilla, citrus and herbs, alongside notes of lemon, grapefruit zest, green apple, juniper, rosemary, laurel and bluebonnet. Caramelized crème brûlée crust sweetness and a hint of whiskey can be detected on the finish, per the brand.

Priced at $45 per 45%-ABV bottle, Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Texas Dry Gin is now available at Maverick Distilling and online for shipping to 42 states.

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling is a brewery, bar and event center located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205. The distillery is situated on the original Maverick family homestead and is a tribute to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio’s earliest families. Maverick Distilling produces a variety of spirits using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. The bar and tasting room offer locally influenced beer brewed onsite, whiskey flights and a variety of cocktails.

