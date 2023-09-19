Master of Malt Unveils Gin Range Targeting Craft Spirit Fans

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Sainsbury’s, the U.K.’s second-largest supermarket chain, has joined forces with Master of Malt, a well-known retailer of craft spirits, to introduce an exclusive range of craft gins known as the Craft Captaincy collection. This partnership marks a significant milestone as it is the first instance where a major grocery retailer has teamed up with a craft spirits specialist, The Drinks Business reported on Tuesday.

The Craft Captaincy range will be available in select Sainsbury’s outlets, comprising 52 stores. The range will feature a rotating selection of six boutique craft gins, changing every nine weeks. The new collection’s aim is to inspire consumers to experiment with different options, aligning with a growing trend of imbibers seeking high-quality, craft beverages at home.

Initial offerings in this curated range encompass Black Eye Gin, a creation from former rugby stars Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne, in collaboration with London-based Thames Distillers; Kyrö Gin hailing from Finland; No 3 London dry gin from Berry Bros & Rudd; Bathtub Gin Persian Lime & Orange Blossom from Atom Brands in Kent; Hapusa Gin, an artisanal Himalayan gin by Nao Spirits in India; and Brighton Gin.

According to the report, selected Sainsbury’s outlets participating in this venture include notable locations such as Bishop Stortford, Stirling, Alperton, Harrogate, Hayward’s Heath, Dulwich, Ladbroke Grove, Truro and Edinburgh.

“For the first time ever we are able to shorten the gap; by offering Sainsbury’s consumers the opportunity to use and experience premium, professional craft choices of the spirits they see and try in bars in their own home the day after,” Shared Master of Malt’s head of off-trade, Adam Talbot, per The Drinks Business.

“We know that almost half of Spirits consumers in the Off Trade are driven by finding something ‘new or unfamiliar’ and product aesthetics and design – this project is aimed to deliver on these emerging needs.”

