‘He Fell off the Wagon’: Man Steals Gin Only 3 Days After Being Released From Prison - Gin Raiders

On Monday, a man in Tenby, Wales, stole a bottle of gin from a Sainsbury’s store just three days after being released from prison, reported Western Telegraph.

The event took place at approximately 9:20 a.m. when the man began causing a disturbance while hidden in a bush and shouting at passersby. Subsequently, he entered the Sainsbury’s store, where he reportedly took a £22.50 ($28.87) bottle of gin without paying, per Western Telegraph.

According to his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, the man’s behavior can be attributed to his struggle with alcohol addiction. During his time in custody, he had no access to alcohol, leading to a forced period of abstinence, Kelleher said.

“He fell off the wagon having spent nine weeks in custody, and he took a bottle of gin because he didn’t have the money to pay for it, and he was shouting in the street,” Kelleher added, per Western Telegraph.

Kelleher further explained that the situation was exacerbated by a burglary that occurred the day after the man’s release, resulting in the theft of his phone and wallet. While the wallet was eventually recovered by the police, the missing phone left him isolated without the means to contact anyone over the weekend, according to the report.

This recent incident added to the man’s existing legal troubles, as he had previously violated a restraining order on April 26. On that day, he reportedly recklessly jumped in front of moving vehicles in Tenby, verbally abusing both drivers and bystanders. In addition, he physically assaulted two special constables and used threatening and abusive language “likely to cause alarm, harassment, or distress,” according to Western Telegraph.

Considering the man’s prior actions and the risk of further offenses, magistrates decided to remand him in custody until June 27. On this date, he will appear before the Swansea Crown Court for sentencing. The decision was made to ensure the safety of the public and acknowledge his previous criminal record, as explained by presiding magistrate Dr. Iain Robertson-Steele.

