Mallard Point Continues Sustainable Portfolio With Gin Made From Surplus Grapes

Mallard Point, a sustainable family-run distillery and winery based in Rutland, England, has debuted a limited-edition Pinot Noir gin made using surplus pressed grapes from its 2023 harvest.

Starting its life as Mallard Point’s signature London dry, which includes juniper, citrus, jasmine, honeysuckle, apple and peach, the new Pinot Noir gin is steeped with grapes and rests at 42% ABV. According to the distillery, it has rich cherry and raspberry notes from the grapes, a light floral aroma and a spicy finish.

“Smooth enough to sip over ice but equally delicious as a G & T,” Mallard Point wrote. “It makes a perfect negroni, but have some fun and experiment with different cocktails.”

Mallard Point’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its small-batch, in-house production and use of natural mineral water drawn from its own aquifer. Additionally, the winery mitigates waste by feeding spent grape husks to its Hereford Cattle, which then provide manure for grape cultivation.

The brand’s eco-friendly aluminum bottles, designed to resemble milk bottles from the producers’ childhood memories, can also be returned for free and reused in future orders.

While supplies last, Mallard Point Pinot Noir Gin is available for purchase on the brand’s website, priced at £44 ($$54.91) per 70cl bottle.

