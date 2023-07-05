Beer Giant Acquires Four Pillars Gin for Reported $50M

Lion Group, the brewing giant behind Australian beer brands like XXXX, Tooheys and Furphy, has completed the acquisition of its remaining 50% stake in top Australian gin brand Four Pillars.

With an estimated value of AUD$50 million, the deal grants Lion full operational control of Four Pillars’ distillery in Healesville, which produces a wide range of award-winning gins, liqueurs and creative seasonal expressions. The acquisition also encompasses all domestic and international sales and marketing activities, which will now be managed by the Lion-owned Vanguard Luxury Brands distribution business, Financial Review reported.

Four Pillars, established in 2013 by friends Cameron Mackenzie, Matt Jones and Stuart Gregor, quickly gained recognition in the gin market. The trio’s dedication to their products led to prestigious accolades, including being named the world’s leading gin producer by the International Wine & Spirits Competition in London in 2019 and 2020.

With Four Pillars already established in 25 global markets and a strong presence in travel retail, Lion is well-positioned to leverage this acquisition for further expansion.

Mackenzie and Jones will continue in their respective roles as head distiller and brand & strategy director, while Gregor will step down as trade director on September 1.

Commenting on the acquisition, per Financial Review, Mackenzie said, “We always wanted to be a global craft business and this is the best way for us to do that, and it’s a really incredibly exciting day not just for us, but I think for the whole Australian distilled spirits category.”

Sam Fischer, Lion CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition and highlighted premium spirits as a significant growth opportunity alongside the core beer business.

“It’s not every day you get to buy the world’s best gin distillery but today Lion is absolutely thrilled to add Four Pillars to our portfolio,” Fischer shared with Man of Many. “Twice winners of the International Gin Distillery of the year, on the shortlist again this year, and Australia’s benchmark craft spirit – it is a great day for our business. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of this remarkable brand, working with Cam and Matt to help drive our future plans. Alongside continued investment behind our core beer business, we see premium spirits as a real opportunity for future growth.”

In late June, Four Pillars announced the launch of a travel-retail exclusive spirit, Rare Dry Gin Export Strength, a higher-ABV expression of its well-loved, citrusy dry gin.

