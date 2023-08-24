Lind & Lime Gin Enters the US Market - Gin Raiders

Lind & Lime Gin, an award-winning spirit producer based in Edinburgh, Scotland, announced on Thursday its official entry into the United States market. According to a news release, this expansion marks the brand’s 25th international market.

“We are thrilled about our market expansion and taking a significant step in growth by opening in multiple U.S. markets,” shared Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Lind & Lime Gin. “This expansion will demonstrate our commitment to deliver our gin to customers, on shelves, across the globe.”

Lind & Lime Gin’s distinctive wine bottle design pays homage to Leith’s industrial legacy dominated by whisky merchants throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. Inspired by this history, the bottle features “Leith Glass Works” embossing. The gin itself is made using juniper, lime, pink peppercorns, coriander, angelica, licorice and orris.

The brand also employs sustainable methods, including distilling with 100% green electricity, using all organic ingredients and packaging bottles with only plastic-free materials.

“By expanding into United States markets, we can use our holistic and sustainable approach to uniquely position our award-winning gin,” commented Paddy Fletcher, Co-Founder of Lind & Lime.

“We pride ourselves on our organic certification, focusing on the process and the ingredients that have allowed us to create something we are proud to bring into this new market space.”

Priced at about $42 per 700ml bottle, Lind & Lime is available for purchase in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah.

Find a full list of Lind & Lime stockists here.

