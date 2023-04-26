King Charles III’s Favorite Breakfast Drink Inspires Gin

King Charles III’s Favorite Breakfast Drink Can Now Be Enjoyed in the Form of Gin
Collaborating with Becky’s Beezzzs, a beekeeping supplies business in Picket Twenty, and fine tea specialist Char Teas, Kate Griffin of Wessex Spirits and the Gin Palace has created a coronation gin inspired by King Charles III’s preferred breakfast drink of Darjeeling tea with honey.
The gin was created as part of a competition Griffin launched to find a Royal recipe fit for the Coronation of King Charles, Andover Advertiser reported. The winning suggestion, inspired by reports that the king enjoys a cup of Darjeeling tea with honey every morning, was, rightly so, a honey and tea-flavored gin.
Now ready for pre-order, the new gin is recommended to be served over ice with lemon, or with a premium tonic or ginger ale.
Griffin is hoping Charles and Queen Consort Camilla might enjoy a tipple over the Bank Holiday in their honor as she prepares to send a bottle to Buckingham Palace, per the report.
Griffin creates bespoke gins for local businesses, individuals and corporate customers to order, as well as holding gin tastings and events at the Gin Palace, which she shares with craft beer brewer The Andover Tap, reported Andover Advertiser. Some of her previous creations include a Hot Cross Bun gin for Easter and a hibiscus and summer fruits Summer Solstice gin.
Wessex Spirits Coronation Gin, available for pre-order while stocks last, is priced at £34.95 ($43.57) per 50cl bottle.
