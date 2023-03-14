English TV Presenter James May Reveals He Can’t Live Without a Bottle of Gin - Gin Raiders

When queried on the five things he simply cannot live without, English TV presenter James May reveals that he can’t survive without a bottle of gin. Specifically, his gin.

“As I’ve said several times before… alcohol is god’s way of apologizing to humanity for making it self-aware,” May said in a video produced by DRIVETRIBE, an automotive-centered media property co-owned by May.

DRIVETRIBE serves as a socializing hub for car industry enthusiasts. Presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and entrepreneur Ernesto Schmitt founded the platform along with May in 2016.

“So, gin is delicious,” May added while holding a bottle of his American Mustard Gin. “Mine is particularly delicious, it’s won awards, and it makes things okay.”

Other items May said he “literally” cannot live without are his iPad, a miniature set of nail clippers, a 1960s Honda reversible screwdriver and a copy of his latest book, “James May’s Carbolics.”

Beyond a peculiarly mustard-flavored tipple, May’s booze brand James Gin also produces Asian parsnip and high-proof navy strength expressions. Check out the full gin collection here. And if you happen to be a real big fan of the stuff, May also sells James Gin t-shirts — so you can support his boozy brand in style.

Read next:

‘Barefoot Contessa’ Host Ina Garten Reveals She’s Never Had a Martini Before — So Stanley Tucci Makes Her One

Top 7 Irish Gins Worthy of a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration

British Politician Under Fire as Gin Distillers Accuse Him of Not Backing England’s National Liquor

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.