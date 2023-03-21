James Bay Distillers Unveils Savory 'Dinner Gin' Designed to be Enjoyed on the Rocks

Washington-based distillery James Bay Distillers has unveiled a new savory gin designed to be enjoyed neat or over ice, paired with “anything cooked on the grill,” according to a press release published by BevNet on Monday.

“This is a true ‘dinner gin,’” said company president, Ernest Troth, per the report. “We wanted a gin to accompany well-spiced foods, and which is also fun to enjoy neat or over ice.”

The new 45%-ABV tipple, Seattle Dry Gin, includes rich tasting notes from coriander, juniper orange zest and cassia.

“The name ‘Seattle Dry’ and the dancing silhouette holding an umbrella is our joking reference to the rain we enjoy in the greater Seattle area each year,” the distillery explained.

Not sure which grill-friendly foods to pair with a bottle of Seattle Dry? The brand suggests enjoying a glass of its new spirit alongside roast lamb, pork, bbq and grilled meats. As for our vegetarian or vegan friends, we’re positive grilled mushrooms would also be beautifully paired with this coriander-forward gin.

Seattle Dry Gin can be ordered online through James Bay Distillers’ website and is currently available to be shipped to Washington State, Alaska and the District of Columbia. The new spirit is priced at $36.65 per 750 ml bottle.

No stranger to good gin, James Bay Distillers has seen four of its juniper-based spirits win awards. These include Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 (gold medal), Gintrigue barrel-aged gin (95-point gold medal), Berry & Ube Gin (90-point gold medal) and James Bay Navy Gin (two gold medals).

