Introducing Nordés Galician Gin, a Taste of the Atlantic

Defined by its rainy climate and lush, verdant rows of Eucalyptus trees, Galicia, Spain, is rapidly becoming a basecamp for white-wine enthusiasts. Waters from the neighboring Atlantic Ocean and Rías Baixas (Galician for “Low Rivers”) have helped create soil and ecosystems rich with minerals, leading to the growth of unique grape vines. Wine made from the region’s signature white grape, Albariño, has boomed in popularity in recent years, due in part to its bright, fruity and acidic flavor (and its affordable price point).

Whether you’re an Albariño fan already or are just looking for a new drink to shake things up, the grapevines of Galicia have got a treat for you — Gin!

If Nordés Atlantic Galician Gin is one thing, it’s distinctly terroir-driven. The base spirit itself is made from the Albariño grape, and six of the eleven botanicals featured in Nordés are grown locally in Galicia, including lemon verbena, eucalyptus and glasswort (a coastal succulent otherwise known as “Pickle Weed” or “Marsh Samphire”). Other botanicals included in the mix are hibiscus, ginger and cardamom.

A Taste of Nordés

Before diving into the tasting, we’re struck by the bottle. It’s porcelain, colored white and blue in a world-map design and inspired by the traditional, hand-made porcelain products from the Galician town of Sargadelos. It’s easy to see the intentionality and pride that go into the craft here.

Now, for the main event: the gin! After an introductory swirl, the aromas really come out to play. The key player right off the bat is definitely citrus, with other fruity and floral essences making themselves known. A taste confirms what our nose suspected, as there are notes of lemon and orange peel that jump out on the front end. As Nordés settles on the palate, the notes get more complex. Mint leaf, juniper and an unsuspecting touch of licorice/anise emerge on the back end, before giving way to citrus once again. None of these flavors are harsh or overwhelming, and the large citrus presence only lends the gin a softer, smoother finish overall.

A Twist on a Classic!

If there wasn’t quite enough Galician-grape action going on here for your taste, Nordés has a signature aperitif to fix that – the Nordesiño. A classic gin and tonic turned distinctly Galician, the Nordesiño combines one part Nordés, two parts Albariño wine and four parts tonic water, along with a strip of lemon peel and a skewer of white grapes. The mix results in a bright, refreshing and citrus-packed treat, perfect for pairing with any savory Spanish tapa!

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

This New Gin Celebrates the Terroir of an Iconic Wine-Producing Region in France

Co-Founder of World’s First Rhino Orphanage Ventures Into the Spirits Business With Acquisition of White Rhino Gin