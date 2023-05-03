Ian Macleod Distillers to Unveil New Edinburgh Gin, 3 Whiskies

Scottish-based Ian Macleod Distillers will unveil its latest products at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition, as it seeks to further expand its travel retail business, according to The Drinks Report. The event will feature a new Edinburgh gin and three new whiskies, with the brand showcasing its portfolio to potential customers.

During the exhibition, which runs from May 7-11, Ian Macleod Distillers plans to launch a full-strength flavored expression of Edinburgh gin called Edinburgh Gin Orange & Basil. The new tipple is made with fresh and dried Valencian orange peel and fresh basil leaf, alongside traditional gin botanicals.

“Our Orange & Basil Gin combines two popular flavours that are not usually seen together in gin,” the distillery wrote. “A combination of fresh and dried orange peels adds a sweet citrus flavour which plays nicely off the juniper. The basil gives a warm, herbal aroma and adds a savoury depth to the gin’s aftertaste.”

Orange & Basil Gin is recommended to be enjoyed in a classic gin and tonic or served up in a gin fizz. While set to be unveiled at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition, the citrusy, herbal spirit is already available for purchase on the Edinburgh online shop, priced at £28.00 ($35.16) per 40% ABV, 70cl bottle.

Among the three new whisky expressions to be debuted at the exhibition is The Rosebank Vintage Series Second Edition, a 32-year-old single malt whisky bottled at 47.8% ABV, with only 350 bottles released, per The Drinks Report.

Commenting on the event, according to The Drinks Report, Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific travel retail regional director Kelvin Ng said: “It is an exciting time for Ian Macleod Distillers. We have two new distilleries opening within 12 months and are investing to create new and distinctive high-quality whiskies and gins to satisfy growing global demand. We look forward to the exhibition and to reconnecting with established customers, cementing new relationships and introducing our portfolio, including exciting launches, to potential new partners.”

