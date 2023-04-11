Bespoke London Dry Gin Debuted by Home House Private Club

Upscale English private member’s club Home House has launched its very own London dry gin, made in partnership with award-winning distillery Oro.

The new spirit, Home House London Dry Gin, is inspired by the Countess of Home, Elizabeth Home, and her favorite tipple. The spirit features saffron, Macedonian juniper, English rose, orris, Jamaican Lignum Vitae (an ode to Home’s roots) and Osmanthus tea. Already award-winning, the gin placed silver in the 2023 World Gin Awards within its category.

“We have created this extraordinary gin to reflect the opulence and sense of adventure – not to mention a dash of eccentricity – which has permeated the House since the 18th Century,” the club wrote.

Home House is a private members’ club located in the heart of London’s West End. Constructed in 1773, the Georgian townhouse mansion boasts an array of lavish drawing rooms, bars, restaurants and event spaces. Having been a residence to prominent figures such as Earl Grey (of tea fame!) and the Dukes of Atholl and Newcastle, Home House is recognized for its rich history, elegant design and upscale atmosphere.

Home House recommends enjoying its London dry with plenty of ice, tonic, mango bitters and a garnish of dried mango — a fruit we haven’t before seen as part of a gin’s signature serve.

“We wanted to use an interesting garnish, such as mango, which was designed into the spirit using Osmanthus tea, as this balances bright, fleshy fruits,” shared General manager Giueseppe De Wilde, according to The Drinks Report. “In terms of cocktails, together we tried a Home House Negroni and it created a truly superb rounded cocktail that was full of depth and flavour.”

“It is a very rare ingredient to be used in spirits and took months to clear through customs,” added Head distiller Ray Clynick, per the report.

Home House members may purchase it London dry for £37.50 ($46.58) from both the club’s website and it’s front desk.

Interested in other gins launched by luxurious travel-worthy destinations? Check out Chatham Bars Inn’s gin, Marine North Berwick Hotel’s gin or Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm’s gin. All of these bespoke spirits highlight location-based flavors and unique ingredients, just like Home House London Dry.

