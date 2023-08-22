Holland America Line Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Gin Inspired by Its Dutch Heritage

Holland America Line is marking its 150th anniversary with the launch of its first-ever spirit, De Lijn Gin. Paying homage to the cruise line’s heritage, the bespoke release is made with traditional Dutch botanicals, including juniper, orange, lemon verbena and elderberry, Forbes reported on Monday.

“Gin often carries characteristics of its geography, and we wanted to produce a blend that not only captured our Dutch heritage but also used botanicals in a modern way to make it unique to our brand,” explained Anthony Stice, vice president of dining and beverage operations for Holland America Line.

“We call it a ‘Nieuw’ Western Gin, our take on the fast-growing New Western Dry Gin category; we selected a bright and floral profile, finishing it slightly over-proofed, making it ideal for mixing cocktails. This is Holland America Line’s first produced spirit, and we’re excited to see our guests’ reaction.”

Distilled in Cashmere, Washington, by Blue Spirits Distilling, the spirit is produced using separate cold distillation processes — a technique derived from Dutch influences. Drew Foulk, Holland America Line’s Food & Beverage Innovation sector’s product development manager, revealed the endeavor aims to harmonize Dutch heritage with modern botanical usage.

The De Lijn bottle features simple line drawings of juniper berries in a style Holland America Line has called “Modern Delft” in homage to the recognizable blue and white hues found on Dutch Delft pottery. The bottle also spotlights the shade of orange associated with Dutch national pride.

De Lijn is available exclusively in Holland America Line bars and lounges as a gin of choice or in a signature cocktail. Bottles are also available for purchase at the cruise line’s shipboard shops.

