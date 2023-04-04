Hendrick’s Gin Launches 'Botanical Pleasures' Box Set

Los Angeles-based boutique Flamingo Estate and Hendrick’s Gin have teamed up to launch Botanical Pleasures, a spring-inspired box set designed to “evoke feelings of radical pleasure.” This limited-edition kit comes following the March launch of Hendrick’s floral-forward gin, Flora Adora.

“Flamingo Estate has become a wonderland designed to inspire curiosity, captivate the senses, and enchant the city dwellers through nature and the arts,” said Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin National Ambassador. “With Flora Adora, we wanted to emulate the feeling of being in a lush garden in the springtime when a variety of vibrant flowers are in bloom.”

“Together, it is our hope that we’ve captured that simple feeling of radical pleasure that we get straight from the garden, so those in need of a respite can recreate this earthly sensation in their homes too.”

The Botanical Pleasures Kit Includes:

Strawberry Fruit Snack made with rose water and honey

Rose & Jasmine Pheromone Body Oil inspired by Hendrick’s Flora Adora

Jazz Vinyl produced by Sunny Side Records featuring a cross-section of jazz, blues, classical, rhumba and flamenco music

Highball Glasses and Bee Stir Sticks

Wildgarden Cup Recipe Card

Hendrick’s Flora Adora is sold separately, priced at about $39.99 per 750ml bottle.

The 4th U.S. release from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosity, Flora Adora is a limited-edition gin featuring tasting notes of lavender, rose and hibiscus. In March, we highlighted it as one of the top seven floral gins to try in celebration of spring.

While supplies last, Botanical Pleasures can be purchased for $205 at Flamingo Estate’s online shop.

