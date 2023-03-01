Hendrick's Gin Adds 'Enticingly Floral' Spirit to Its Cabinet of Curiosities

Calling all fans of flowery flavors! On Wednesday, Hendrick’s Gin unveiled Flora Adora, a limited-edition spirit boasting a bouquet of dreamy florals. Flora Adora is the 4th U.S. release from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosity, the brand’s innovation lab run by Master Distiller Lesley Gracie.

“I find it really relaxing to watch the butterflies and bees busy at work in the garden at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace,” shared Gracie. “It’s fascinating to me how they seem to settle on some plants more than others. Certain flowers are more enticing to the pollinators and it’s these blooms that I’ve used to create a botanical blend for Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA.”

Flora Adora is described as a tasting of “enchanting flowers,” with a firm backbone of juniper and coriander. Other notes include the classically fresh, herbal character that one looks forward to in Hendrick’s Gin.

“When we first opened the Hendrick’s Gin Palace, I scattered wildflower seeds on the ground that come to life at different times of the year, and my hope is that FLORA ADORA will transport gin lovers to this lush garden where they too can experience all the pleasures of our garden,” Gracie added.

Hendrick’s Gin has also released a range of cocktail recipes designed to be perfect serves for its latest limited-edition gin. One of these drinks, Flora Adora Wildgarden Cup, is made using lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water and fresh fruit.

2 parts HENDRICK’S Flora Adora Gin

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

Top with Soda water

Garnish: 4 Raspberries, 6 Mint leaves and 3 Cucumber Wheels

Fill a glass with cubed ice. Add the raspberries and mint to the glass, then pour in the gin, lemon and simple syrup. Gently mix the ingredients together. Top the cocktail with soda water, gently mix again and garnish with cucumber.

Enjoy!

Hendrick’s Flora Adora is available for a limited time, priced at about $39.99 per 750 ml bottle.

