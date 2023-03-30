Hendrick’s Gin Debuts Cucumber Milk, Deeming it ‘the Next Best Alternative to Your Alternative’

On Thursday, Scottish spirits brand Hendrick’s Gin unveiled something you probably don’t need but will be perplexed by nonetheless: cucumber milk. This plant-based dairy alternative comes following the early March launch of Hendrick’s Flora Adora, a limited-edition gin packed with a bouquet of floral flavors.

In this big step away from booze, Hendrick’s Gin promises a “delectable milk created to be the next best alternative to your alternative.”

“Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk, inspired by the key ingredient in our most unusual gin, the cucumber, is the latest alternative milk innovation to hit the market from the Scottish based distiller,” the gin brand shared.

“More odd than oat, more unusual than almond, Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk is gin free, dairy free and fruit-based, making it a refreshing additive to a variety of beverages and foods.”

Joining the new product launch is a line of Hendrick’s Gin recipes and cocktails featuring Cucumber Milk.

Iced Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk & Matcha Latte

Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin US National Ambassador

8 parts Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk

1 tsp Matcha powder

1 tsp Honey

1 Dash of vanilla extract

In a tall glass or bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth and frothy. Pour into an ice-filled glass and enjoy.

Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk Punch

Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin US National Ambassador

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2-1/4 parts Hendrick’s Cucumber Milk

1 part Heavy Cream

3/4 part Simple Syrup

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Fine strain over a large ice cube in a punch glass. Garnish with a cucumber wheel.

Hendrick’s and Cucumbers

Is Cucumber Milk set to be the next big dairy alternative, or is this a cheeky little prank? No stranger to whimsy, Hendrick’s has unleashed a heaping handful of silly campaigns and creative cucumber products.

On April 1, 2021, the Scottish gin brand unveiled alcoholic cucumbers on Instagram, alongside the text: “Are Hendrick’s Gin-Infused Pickled Cucumbers a fantastic idea? YES. Are they real? NO. Are we selling them? NO. Enjoy the remaining 29 days of April responsibly.” What at first started as an April Fool’s prank turned out to become an actual product, as Hendrick’s teamed up with Katz’s Delicatessen to produce and sell the gin-soaked pickles.

Then, in February, Hendrick’s offered travelers the opportunity to sail to the Super Bowl in a flying cucumber. The bizarre veggie-based transportation promised fuzzy green slippers, rose-scented body oil, cucumber slice eye mask and a curated selection of marvelous on-board cocktails.

If you’re wondering why Hendrick’s appears to have a fiery fixation with cucumbers, it’s a very simple explanation. Hendrick’s Gin is made with cucumber as a key ingredient. Accordingly, Hendrick’s Gin is often served with a tasty cucumber garnish to compliment its green, vegetal notes. Other botanicals featured in the popular spirit include rose, elderflower, angelica, chamomile, orris root and citrus.

Check out our aggregated review of Hendrick’s Gin here.

Read next:

Hendrick’s Adds ‘Enticingly Floral’ Gin to Its Cabinet of Curiosities

8 Spring Cocktails to Make if You Love Gin

How to Make Disney World’s Earth Day 2023 Gin Cocktail

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.