Gucci Launches Its First ‘Collector’s Cocktail’ and It Features Tanqueray Gin

Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci has officially debuted its first “collector’s cocktail,” named Elisir d’Elicriso, in the U.K., reported The Spirits Business. The new launch follows the cocktail’s initial debut in Florence, Italy, in celebration of the grand opening of the House’s all-day café and cocktail bar, Gucci Giardino 25, and is made in collaboration with Connaught Bar mixologist Giorgio Bargiani.

“This collaboration has been an absolute delight and honour,” said Bargiani, per The Spirits Business. “Blending my ever-evolving heritage and passion with the dedication and excellence of the team at Gucci Giardino 25 has allowed us to create something new and visionary in the world of hospitality.”

Elisir d’Elicriso is made from a unique combination of spirits, liqueurs, essential oil and wine. The official recipe includes Tanqueray No. Ten Gin (the gin brand’s premium expression made with whole citrus fruit), 1757 Vermouth di Torino extra dry (vermouth made from Italian wines and Mediterranean herbs), Podere Santa Bianca Liquore No.4 (a rich, herbal liqueur), Muyu vetiver gris liqueur (Amazon Rainforest-inspired liqueur that tastes of earth, wood and leather), Podere Santa Bianca Elicriso essential oil (craft cocktail ingredient highlighting Helichrysum flowers — and namesake of Gucci’s new drink), Guidalberto Tenuta San Guido (a red wine blend) and white balsamic vinegar.

“Elisir d’Elicriso encapsulates the flavours and aromas of our Tuscany, with a touch of faraway allure, for an elegant serve that captivates the palate and the senses,” continued Bargiani. “I am very excited to see that this creation is now available in London, my second home.”

According to the House, there’s a wide variety of methods to perfectly serve the bewitching concoction. Gucci recommends trying its elixir over ice, chilled in a frosty martini glass, in a Spritz cocktail with sparkling wine or even with soda water or tonic.

The cocktail is readily available for order at Gucci Giardino 25, which first opened its doors in February of last year. There, a menagerie of craft beverages is on the menu, served alongside a rotating spread of Tuscan countryside-inspired food.

If you can’t make your way to Italy, Elisir d’Elicriso can be purchased online Europe-wide and, now, in the U.K. as a pre-mixed cocktail. The 21%-ABV cocktail runs for about £127 ($153) and is presented in a perfume-bottle-like vessel.

Read next:

5 Best Pink Gins to Try This Year

British Politician Under Fire as Gin Distillers Accuse Him of Not Backing England’s National Liquor

Will Chartreuse be Harder to Find? Monks Behind Popular Herbal Liqueur Decide to Limit Production to Focus on ‘Solitude and Prayer’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.