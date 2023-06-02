Gordon Ramsay Gin Gets a Sustainable Bottle Upgrade

Eden Mill Distillery, in collaboration with esteemed chef Gordon Ramsay, has introduced a sustainable bottling of its premium London dry, Ramsay’s Gin, Packaging Gateway reported on Thursday.

To bring the bottling to market, the distillery partnered with Croxsons, a glass packaging company known for its eco-friendly practices. The bespoke 70cl bottles contain 18% less glass than the standard industry size.

The design of the bottle reflects Ramsay’s personal touches. Embossed with the letter “R,” which represents Ramsay’s signature, the bottle features lines that create the illusion of waves washing onto the shore. Inspired by the chef’s passion for fishing, each line merges into a small fishtail at the bottle’s base, per the report.

Related: 5 Essential Scottish Gins to Add to Your Home Bar



“From the outset, Croxsons stood out to us as a great partner for this project due to the company’s sustainable ethos and trusted reputation,” shared Eden marketing director Matthew Turner, per Packaging Gateway.

“The process from start to finish was exceedingly smooth with Croxsons. They were on-hand to help with design and any production queries, and we can’t thank them enough. Since launch, we have received comments on the distinct and modern nature of the Ramsay’s Gin bottle.”

About Gordon Ramsay’s Gin

Gordon Ramsay and Eden Mill collaborated to create Ramsay’s Gin, a London dry gin inspired by the flavors of Scotland. Using handpicked botanicals from the Scottish coastline, including honeyberries, sustainably sourced Mara Seaweed, pink peppercorn, fennel seeds, lavender, and lemon verbena, the gin offers a blend of citrus, floral and subtly savory notes.

In September 2022, social media ads for Ramsay’s Gin were banned over nutritional claims that were made about one of the gin’s foundational ingredients, honeyberries.

Read next:

Sustainable Sips: Top 7 Eco-Friendly Gin Brands Worth Seeking Out

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in May 2023

Everything We Know About Emma Watson’s New Gin Brand, Renais

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.