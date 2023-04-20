Glendalough Distillery Honors Irish Forager With Gin Bottle

On Thursday, Ireland-based spirits producer Glendalough Distillery unveiled a new bottle design for its range of gin inspired by its own forager, Geraldine Kavanagh.

According to Lovin IE, Kavanagh is Ireland’s only full-time forager, with her work being crucial to Glendalough’s distilling processes.

The bottom of the new bottle features a raised pattern that mimics the intricate weaving of the handmade basket Kavanagh uses to collect botanicals from the Wicklow Mountains, such as elderflower, wood sorrel and fir. The bottle is adorned with these same botanicals, which serve as a tribute to Glendalough in both appearance and flavor, per Lovin IE. Kavanagh’s signature is also featured on the bottle in shiny gold lettering.

Kavanagh’s sustainability practices are noted as incredibly thorough, as she carefully inspects each cutting before harvesting to avoid any unwarranted harm to the land that serves as a source of inspiration for the gin.

“The inspiration for the flavour of our gin comes from the scents, sights and tastes of Glendalough and it’s my job to put that essence of place into the bottle,” Kavanagh shared, per the report.

“The ingredients that we use grow in the wild and we take a lot of care to ensure that we don’t adversely affect the areas we forage from. To see the story of Glendalough and our process come to life in the new bottle design is really special and a reminder of the significance of preserving the beautiful, wild land around us.”

The new Glendalough Irish Gin bottling is now available for €44 ($48.21) and can be ordered from the distillery’s online shop.

About Glendalough Distillery

Situated in Ireland’s scenic Glendalough Valley, Glendalough Distillery is a craft spirits producer utilizing wild-foraged botanicals hand-selected from the nearby Wicklow Mountains. In doing so, the distillery promotes ethical and sustainable sourcing methods in producing its terroir-inspired gins.

Glendalough’s Wild Botanical Gin uses a variety of these foraged plants, such as ox-eye daisy, sloes, pine, woodruff, bog myrtle and watermint. These botanicals join classic gin ingredients like juniper, coriander seeds and angelica root.

Meanwhile, Glendalough’s Wild Rose Gin includes the addition of garden roses and wild roses, alongside a post-distillation step with even more roses. The distillery also produces seasonal gins, each made with whatever was ripe, in bloom or representative of each respective season. Glendalough’s seasonal gins are available exclusively in Ireland but can be purchased from the distillery’s global online shop.

