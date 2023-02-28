This Gin Was Just Named The World’s Best London Dry - Gin Raiders

On Friday, Elemental Distillers‘ Roots Marlborough Dry Gin was named the World’s Best London Dry at the 2023 World Gin Awards in London, hosted by Gin Magazine. According to the distillery, orders for the spirit have “just exploded” following the award announcement.

“Last night was an absolute surreal experience, [when] we very proudly picked up the grand trophy for the best London Dry Gin in the world at the Gin Awards,” Elemental Distillers co-owner Ben Leggett shared, according to Stuff.

“I just wanted to put a shout-out to all the people…who’ve been a massive part of our story, our development over the last three and a half year” Leggett added.

Roots Marlborough Dry Gin is distilled in a boutique 200L copper pot still following a 24-hour maceration. The gin is made with all hand-harvested ingredients, including wild juniper (North Macedonia), grapefruit zest (Gisborne, NZ), coriander seed (Hawke’s Bay, NZ), organic hops (Motueka, Nelson, NZ), wild kawakawa fruit (Kāpiti Coast, NZ) and wild gorse flower (Marlborough, NZ).

Roots Marlborough Dry Gin Tasting Notes, Per the Brand

A juniper forward palate followed by a fresh grapefruit and hop zest balanced against a highly aromatic kawakawa and gorse nose. Finishing long and clean with a slightly silky mouthfeel and lingering coriander seed note.

The award-winning gin can be purchased for $93.00 per 700 ml bottle here.

The judging for the World Gin Awards is carried out through an initial round of blind tasting by judges. After winners are decided for each country category, a second round of tasting determines the title of the world’s best per style category.

Other notable awards:

World’s Best Classic Gin: Hamburg-Zanzibar – Suburban Gin World’s Best Compound Gin: Kyrö – Rye Gin World’s Best Contemporary Style Gin: Heritage – Magnolia Gin World’s Best Matured Gin: Height of Arrows – Heavy Barrel Aged Pedro Ximénez Cask World’s Best Navy Gin: Junimperium – Navy Strength World’s Best Old Tom Gin: Hernö – Old Tom Gin World’s Best Sloe Gin: Maennerhobby – Sloe Gin

Find the full list of winners here, per The Drinks Report.

