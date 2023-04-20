Distillery Celebrates King Charles' Coronation With 'Wonky Windsor' Gin Made from Fruit Waste

To mark King Charles III’s coronation, Four Sis4ers Distillery in Salford has released a limited-edition strawberry gin crafted from discarded fruit.

Dubbed ‘Wonky Windsor,’ the new pink gin is produced in the distillery’s Arnold Holstein copper still, with a focus on environmentalism and sustainability, which Charles is notably passionate about.

“Wonky Windsor is our beautiful classic gin, slowly infused with sustainably sourced, wonky & misshapen strawberries, given a new royal life in our Coronation gin,” the distillery wrote.

“These strawberries create a fresh, sweet gin that is the ultimate taste of summer fit for a coronation celebration!”

It’s suggested that Wonky Windsor is best served with elderflower tonic over ice with a strawberry garnish. Or, for a summer-inspired cocktail, pair it with a double shot of prosecco, topped with lemonade.

“King Charles is passionate about the environment, and we are passionate about sustainability – so we thought it would be a great idea to use fruit food waste for this latest gin, to repurpose the strawberries into something special to mark such an iconic occasion,” shared Hayley Robinson, Director of Four Sis4ers Distillery, per Business Manchester.

“With street parties, garden BBQs and coronation picnics happening up and down the country, this gin is the perfect addition to any get together. We want to say cheers from Salford, and hope everyone can celebrate this historic moment with friends and family.”

Resting at 37.5% ABV, Wonky Windsor Coronation Gin is available for a limited time, as only 100 bottles have been produced. Pre-order a bottle for £26.00 ($32.34) through the distillery’s online shop.

It appears Charles is quite the fan of pink gin, as in February, Buckingham Palace launched its very own raspberry-steeped gin in honor of the historical May 6 coronation.

