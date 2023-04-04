Four Pillars Continues Distillery Series With Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin - Gin Raiders

In collaboration with U.K.-based Warner’s Distillery, Australian gin producer Four Pillars has unveiled the fifth edition to its Distillery Series with Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin.

“Using freshly pressed rhubarb shipped in from our friends at Warner’s Distillery in the UK, this gin is basically apple and rhubarb crumble in a glass, Four Pillars wrote. “But with a whole lot more freshness and maybe a touch more alcohol…”

Warner’s Distillery is a family-owned distillery located in Northamptonshire, England. It was established in 2012 by Tom and Tina Warner, who set out to create artisanal gins using locally sourced ingredients. The distillery produces a wide range of small-batch gin, from its award-winning Warner’s London Dry Gin to its popular Rhubarb Gin, which served as inspiration for the new Four Pillars fruity expression.

Beyond rhubarb and green apples, the new Four Pillars gin features coriander, nutmeg, cloves, cassia and ginger and lemon peel, lemon myrtle, wattle seed and cacao shell.

“It reminds us of crisp autumn mornings in the Yarra Valley, a shed of ripening apples and gardens bursting with produce like lemons and rhubarb,” the team from Four Pillars said, according to Delicious. “It’s fresh, but with a murmur of richer spices almost saying that winter is on the way.”

Four Pillars Gin Distillery was launched in 2013 by Cameron Mackenzie, Stuart Gregor, and Matt Jones with the goal of producing an original Australian gin that would stand out in the market. Using a mix of both conventional and modern distillation methods, the distillery offers a variety of gin featuring local Australian ingredients.

Priced at $88 per 700 ml bottle, Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin will be available starting April 18. Sign up for early access to the gin launch here.

